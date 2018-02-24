AVLS arrests proclaimed offender

Staff Reporter

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Cantonment claimed to have arrested an inter-district proclaimed offender of black book involved in many heinous crimes.

DSP AVLS Cantt Sheikh Arshad Latif led a special police team which conducted a raid and arrested the accused, Naeem Asif, having head-money Rs 400,000.

It may be mentioned that the accused is involved in dozens of murder, attempt murder, dacoity and abduct for ransom incidents in different areas of Lahore and Khanewal. SSP Investigation Ghulam Mubashar Makain announced cash and commendatory certificates for the raiding team.