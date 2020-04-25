AVLC nabs two motorcycle lifters from Lyari

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell of the Sindh police on (AVLC) on Friday arrested two motorcycle lifters from Lyari neighborhood of the city. According to authorities, the two were involved in various acts of vehicle lifting in the city as the police also recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession. They have been identified as Imdad and Sadiq and were shifted to AVLC police station for further interrogation.

In December 2019, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Sindh police arrested four people in separate raids across Karachi for their alleged involvement in vehicles theft from the city. According to SSPAVLC, one of the accused involved in snatching motorcycles was arrested with the help of a CCTV footage. The authorities also recovered two snatched motorcycles from his possession. “He is also wanted by the authorities in several other criminal acts,” said the SSP.

He further said that the AVLC also carried out a raid in Jamshed Town area of the city and arrested three people for their alleged involvement in car-theft incidents in the city.

The police also recovered a vehicle stolen from Ferozabad locality of the city from their possession. The police have booked them under relevant laws and further probe is underway to unearth their other acts of vehicle snatching and theft in the city.