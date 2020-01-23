AVLC arrests four bike lifters

Staff Reporter

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the police on Thursday

arrested fouir criminals in a raid in North Nazimabad for their alleged involvement in theft of

motorcycles. According to the AVLC, three motorcycle lifters were arrested in North Nazimabad area of

the port city. The law enforcers also recovered four snatched motorcycles from their possession. The

arrested were wanted by the authorities in several other criminal acts, the AVLC spokesman said. The

lifters use to use snatched motorbikes in Balochistan and belong to Usta Muhammad. city of the

province. ACLC chief SSP Amjad Shaikh had said that the accused were selling a six million rupees vehicle

in four to five Lac, while a 1.2 mln car in 40,000 rupees. Gang leader Hakim Ali Sundrani is a resident of

Shikarpur, investigation report said. Hakim Sundrani had told the police, he had bought a jammer in 80,

000 rupees from Peshawar with which the trackers of cars ceased to work. Sundrani revealed that after

snatching a car they handover it to a security guard Tony, at Burfat Farm House.