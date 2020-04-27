Aviation sector gets Rs502.971m to execute 15 projects

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government has released funds amounting to Rs 502.971 million during first 10 months of the current fiscal year to execute 15 Aviation Division projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total allocation of Rs1,266.505 million.

According to the official data as of April 24, an amount of Rsv225 million has been provided for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), and Rs 100 million to build Rain Water Harvesting Kasana dam, which stood 100 percent of the total allocation for these projects in the PSDP.

While, Rs3.532 million have been released against the allocation of Rs 23.532 million for establishment of a Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting Center (SMRFC) and strengthening of weather forecasting system in the country.

Similarly, a sum of Rs. 30 million has been provided under a project to install Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, and Rs. 30 million for installation of the same facility at Multan, for which Rs. 160 million and Rs. 50 million had been allocated respectively in the PSDP.

An amount of Rs10.250 million has been issued for the Reverse Linkage project between Pakistan Meteorological Department and Marmara Research Centre (MRC) Turkey (IDB), and Rs 10 million for construction of double storey ladies hostel/barrack with provision of third storey along with Mess, Recreation Hall and Allied Facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, against the allocation of Rs 40 million and Rs 25 million respectively.

Whereas, Rs 12 million have been released for construction of 2x double storey barrack with provision of third storey for corporal to inspectors and assistant director along with separate Mess, and allied facilities at the Quetta Airport, for which Rs 30 million had been earmarked in the PSDP.

Likewise, an amount of Rs 12 million has been provided for construction of barrack accommodation for 64x ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, ladies rest room, store, Kote Magazine, quarter guard, and OC accommodation/room at Skardu airport, while Rs two million for provision of same facilities at Chitral airport, against allocation of Rs30 million and Rs 20 million respectively.

Funds amounting to Rs eight million have been issued for construction of double storey barracks for ASF at Faisalabad airport, and Rs four million for construction of double storey Director South Secretariat offices ASF along with allied facilities adjacent to ASF Headquarters Karachi, for which Rs 20 million and Rs10 million had been reserved in the PSDP.

An amount of Rs 20 million has been provided for construction of a triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport. Rs11.189 million for a triple storey living barrack for ASF personnel along with Mess, Recreation Hall at Multan airport and Rs 25 million for up-gradation of ASF Academy Karachi, against the allocation of Rs 25 million, Rs 27.973 million and Rs 50 million for the projects respectively.