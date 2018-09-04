Aviation secretary takes charge as PIA chairman

Observer Report

Karachi

Aviation Secretary Muhammad Saqib Aziz has taken over the charge of Pakistan International Airlines chairman. The decision was taken by the airline’s board of directors at a meeting held at the PIA head office.

Aziz holds vast experience of administration in civil services of Pakistan. Before joining as aviation secretary, he served as the capital administration and development division secretary. The position of PIA chairman had been lying vacant after Ijaz Munir’s transfer as the establishment division secretary.

