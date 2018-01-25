Aviation paintings exhibition held at PAF Museum

More than 300 paintings and models were displayed at the four-day “Aviation Paintings Exhibition” here at the Pakistan Air Force Museum.

Visitors of all ages and art enthusiasts thronged the museum and appreciated the exhibition, a press release issued here said.

Speaking as chief guest at the closing ceremony, Air Cdre Chaudhry Fazal Mehmood, Base Commander PAF Base Faisal, paid tributes to Group Captain (retd) Syed Masood Akhtar Hussaini, and said his art work was a source of inspiration for the generations to come.

Talking to media Group Capt Hussaini thanked the PAF for arranging such a great event which was greatly appreciated by general public.—APP

