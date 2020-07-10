Aviation minister responsible for PIA bans, says Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday held Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan responsible for the ban on Pakistan International Airlines by several countries, including the US and the UK.

“The ban on PIA imposed by several countries, with the US being the latest, is a consequence of mindless and ill-thought-out speech by [the] aviation minister who only wanted to evade responsibility.

“Look at what he has done to the entire aviation industry besides bringing [a] bad name to Pakistan!” he said.

On June 30, the aviation minister had disclosed in parliament that 150 pilots working for the national carrier had ‘dubious licences’.