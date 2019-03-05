THE country saw extraordinary rains this winter season after a long time. As a result of which a bumper wheat crop is also expected. Indeed, rain and snowfall is a special blessing of God Almighty but in our country due to lack of arrangements, facilities and preparedness, often rains also cause death and destruction and add to the miseries of the people.

At least fourteen people have died in Balochistan and Waziristan in the latest rain spell. It is once again the personnel of Pakistan Army who came forward in this emergency and carried out much needed relief and rescue operation in the flood hit areas. There is already great sense of deprivation both in Balochistan and the tribal districts and we expect that needful will be done to provide shelter, relief and necessary healthcare to the people hit hard by the floods. But at the same time, it is essential that proper planning is done to not only avert rain- related disasters but also efforts need to be made to enhance the efficiency of the disaster management authorities by equipping them with the necessary resources including manpower and equipment to deal with any calamity. Only in Balochistan 10 million acre feet of water is generated through rains out of which 2.5 million acre feet water is conserved, whereas remaining is wasted which causes flash floods in the province. More small dams need to be built in Balochistan as well as other provinces in order to enhance water storage capacity and avert floods. We can also look into the models of Sponge Cities created in different parts of the world which hold, clean and drain water in a natural way, instead of just channelling away the rainwater. It can help in the reuse of water for gardens and urban farms, recharging depleted aquifers, and cleaning and processing flushed water for other purposes. Similarly, rooftops gardens in Europe store rainwater and reduce pressure on the drainage system during the rains. There are several innovative solutions being applied in different parts of the world. Along with examining these and seeing how appropriate they are to local conditions, suggestions for viable options must also be taken from the experts of town planning and urban development in order to ensure best use of water and protect our population from recurring floods.

