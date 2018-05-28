Avenfield case: Maryam denies being beneficial owner of London flats, companies

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday denied being the beneficial owner of London flats and offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll while recording her statement in Avenfield reference.

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharif family’s London properties, is among three filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court’s directives.

Maryam remarked that she never took any financial advantage from these companies. Moreover, she shared that she has nothing to do with 25% shares of Gulf Steel Mills, Al-Taufiq case, and settlement worth Rs12 million.

Maryam said that the Capital FZE documents don’t concern her, adding that the documents were submitted with ‘despicable purposes’.

During court proceedings, Maryam remarked that the letters which were used as evidence against Sharif family cannot be made part of court records. The two letters she mentioned include one which was submitted by Joint Investigation Team Head Wajid Zia on July 3, 2017, and other by Mossack Fonseca dated June 22, 2012.

While further blaming JIT head Wajid Zia of his ill-intent, she said “All the accusations of Wajid Zia against my family are based on his prejudice.”

While referring to the JIT letter, she explained that the way letter was sent to JIT was quite suspicious and not according to the law. “There is no truth in letter attained from the private firm.”

Moreover, with regards to the Mossack Fonseca letter, she shared that she was denied the right to cross-examine the witness who penned down the letter. “I was denied cross-examination so the contents of the letter can’t be verified,” she said, adding that the court cannot depend on the letter in a transparent trial. “There were no supporting documents attached to the letter.”

Over this, the NAB prosecutor remarked that Maryam is free to summon the author of the letter before the court for cross-examination. To this, her legal counsel responded that they will have to see if the witness can be summoned or not.

“The documents presented by the prosecution cannot be accepted as evidence. These documents are unrelated to indictment.”

Maryam, who started recording her statement on Thursday, has recorded her statement in 82 of the 128 questions asked by the court.

Maryam, along with husband Captain (retd) Safdar and father Nawaz Sharif, is appearing before accountability judge Muhammad Bashir.