Avanza Solutions appoints AKD Securities as its financial advisor

KARACHI – Avanza Solutions has signed a long-term, multipurpose agreement with AKD Securities Ltd, mandating it to advise and arrange for growth capital.

AKD Securities will facilitate Avanza Solutions in fund raising and capital structuring. AKD Securities will contribute to accessing financial growth, market expansion, and accelerating capital advancement.

Mahmood Kapurwala CEO – Avanza Group stated: “This collaboration with AKD Securities will increase our capital growth rate for meeting our global expansion plans and advancing IT exports”.

Muhammad Farid Alam, FCA CEO – AKD Securities stated: “We are excited to be working with Avanza Solutions and to be a part of Avanza’s growth plans which would bring new regions and markets into its fold while promoting Pakistan’s potential as a future technology investment destination”.

Avanza Group of Companies – a 20 year old technology powerhouse that contributes to a range of industries, with its state-of-the-art products, that include advanced channel banking applications, customer experience management solutions, Blockchain, AI, and Smart City applications. Avanza serves 350+ customers in more than 45 countries, with over 500+ deployments processing with 35 million transactions on 9000 terminals each day.

AKD Securities Ltd. is a leading securities firm and investment bank in Pakistan and is part of AKD Group Holdings (Pvt.) Limited having diversified interests in Real Estate, Financial Services and Oil & Gas. By background, AKD Securities has over 10% market share in daily traded value at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.