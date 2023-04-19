Avalanche warning issued for six districts in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities, today, issued avalanche warming to six districts of the territory amid inclement weather conditions.

The Disaster Management Authority of the terri-tory in a communiqué said avalanche with low dan-ger level is likely to occur above 3000 to 3500 metres above sea level in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Baramulla districts in the next twenty four hours.

The communiqué also reads that avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2800 metres in Ganderbal district during the period.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.—KMS