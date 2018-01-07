Avalanche buries Sumo at Kupwara’s Khooni Nallah, 7 missing

Kupwara

A Sumo vehicle carrying seven to eight passengers came under a snow avalanche at Khooni Nallah near Sadhna Top in northern Kashmir’s Kupwara district late Friday afternoon. Sources said that the vehicle (JK09A- 3249) was buried under snow. A police party has been rushed to the spot to search for survivors. An official at disaster management said a 7-year-old boy was rescued out of the seven to eight persons who went missing after the vehicle was hit by the avalanche.

The driver, Zahoor Ahmad Khan, resident of Chetarkote Karnah, jumped out in the nick of time. The vehicle was swept away by the avalanche and seven to eight persons went missing, of whom the 7-year-old boy has reportedly been rescued.

SSP Kupwara Shamshar Hussain told Kashmir Reader that police have the report of an accident but don’t have details as the area is very far-flung and it is snowing there.

“Yes, we, too, received information of an accident and we rushed a police team for the rescue. But the area is very far-flung and it is snowing in the area, so we cannot confirm any casualties yet. Our team has reached the area and has started a rescue with the help of local people,” the SSP said.

A local news agency reported that in another incident, two Beacon officials came under a snow avalanche near Sadhna Top. While one of them was injured, a sector commander of Beacon was swept away and is missing, official sources told GNS. Sources identified the Beacon officer as Hawaldar MP Singh of 109 RCC.

Reports said that the Beacon officer who was swept away by the avalanche has been found dead in Kupwara district. Reports said that army and police launched a rescue operation and the Beacon officer, MP Singh of 109 RCC, was found under a mass of snow. He was taken to MI (a mini military hospital) Chowkibal. The doctors there declared him as brought dead, an army official told GNS.

Meanwhile, an official handout said that minister for Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Javaid Mustafa Mir, directed that traffic should be restricted, on vulnerable roads, in view of adverse weather predictions. He asked Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan to monitor the joint rescue operations launched by Army, Police and SDRF to locate the survivors of the vehicle, that came under an avalanche at Khoni Nalla, near Sadhna Top enroute to Karnah.—KMS