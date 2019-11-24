Availability of food items

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Karim Niaz on Saturday directed the district administration Peshawar to ensure availability of vegetables and all other food items to the people on the prescribed rates on regular basis. This he said during is surprise visit of Kissan market in Peshawar. He also reviewed the provision of facilities pertaining to the sale and purchase of fruits and other day to day commodities. He said that artificial price hike, hoarding and adulteration in food items should be strictly checked and steps taken to provide more and more facilities to the people. He directed that elements responsible for self created price hike should be dealt with an iron hand adding that the administration should keep markets in check and ensure that consumers are not exploited.