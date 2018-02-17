Availability of life saving drugs to be ensured

Islamabad

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and Punjab Healthcare Department (PHD) on Friday decided to constitute a joint task force for implementation of joint strategy to provide safe effective medications and to ensure availability of lifesaving drugs.

This objective was achieved while holding a collaborative meeting of DRAP and Punjab Health Department. CEO DRAP Dr Sheikh Akhter Hussain held a meeting with Health Minister Punjab, Khawja imran Nazir and Secretary primary secondary healthcare department Ali Jan.

Dr Hussain briefed the participants about the steps taken by the DRAP for upgrading and strengthening of DRAP. It was informed that the new regulatory amendments have been made by the Authority which are in line with the WHO guidelines and international best practices.

It was informed that DRAP has constituted a committee for interprovincial coordination and to establish a robust mechanism for communication among provincial health departments.

The committee is led by experienced officers and will submit weekly report. To address the problem of shortages of critically needed drugs, new mechanism has been established to resolve the issue on scientific basis.

The DRAP delegation visited various sections of primary and secondary healthcare department, Drug Testing Laboratory, commands and control system of primary and secondary healthcare department, HIDSU, public facilitation center, bio medical display, and provincial drug control unit of Punjab. —APP