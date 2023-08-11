The Autumn 2023 admission campaign is going on in full swing at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Admissions are underway in a total of 223 BS programs, 88 MPhil, and 51 PhD programs in Bahawalpur Campuses, Bahawalnagar Campus, Rahim Yar Khan Campus, Liaquatpur, and Ahmedpur East Campuses.

On the direction of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, the Central Admission Cell and Liaison Office in Abbasia Campus is facilitating the aspirant candidates. In the autumn 2023 admission campaign, 62500 students have submitted their applications so far and their merit lists are being displayed on the university website.