Autopsy report says Arshad Sharif sustained injuries before death

ISLAMABAD: According to a report of the autopsy carried out by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), slain journalist Arshad Sharif, who was fatally shot by the Kenyan police last month in an alleged case of “mistaken identity,” suffered several injuries that support the claims of torture before his death.

Arshad Sharif, a renowned journalist from Pakistan, was shot and killed on October 23 in Nairobi, Kenya. According to post-mortem reports, murdered journalist Arshad Sharif was subjected to hours of gruesome torture before being shot.

In addition, the report revealed that Arshad was shot at close range and that this was not a mistaken identity incident but rather a “planned murder.” And that the tortured journalist had his fingers and ribs shattered, as well as his fingernails torn out.

The reports added that he passed away as a result of gunshot wounds that “damaged the brain and right lung.” The right third rib and clavicle bone (collarbone) were also discovered to be shattered, according to the research.

A part of the left upper parietal bone (skull) of the slain journalist was found to be missing. During the autopsy, the doctors found a dozen injuries on the body, besides wounds at his left lower neck and the left shoulder, they added. Furthermore, doctors discovered that his left eye was black.

According to media reports, the medical board believes that the damages were sufficient to result in death naturally occurring. According to them, a piece of metal thought to be a gunshot shell was also found during the autopsy and given to the police for forensic analysis.