Automobile sale rises 15.5pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sale of cars in the country during July 2018 increased by 15.5 percent to 18,875 units against the sale of 16,337 units in same month of previous year.

According to latest data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA), as many as 4,609 units of Honda (Civic & City) were sold in the country during July 2018 as compared to the sale of 3,820 units during same month of previous year.

Toyota Corolla cars’ sale also witnessed growth of 17.8 per cent as it rose to 4,566 units in July 2018 from 3,875 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift witnessed a growth of 68 per cent as its sale rose to 484 units in fist month of the fiscal year 2018-19 from 288 units in July 2017.

Similarly the sale of Suzuki Cultus, however declined by 12.3 percent to 1,661 units in the period under review whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 1,894 units. The sale of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed an increase of 43.18 per cent as it rose to 2,772 units in July 2018 from 1,936 units in July 2017.

