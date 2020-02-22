Auto Show hosts symposium on industry’s future

The day-2 of Pakistan Auto Show hosted a symposium on “Future of Automotive Industry”. The motive of the 1st edition of PAAPAM Symposium 2020 was to provide a platform for key stakeholders of the industry and the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), to come together and share their insights for sustainable growth and suggestions for policy realignments. The experts will also be creating solutions for the current challenges and opportunities in the Auto Engineering industry.

Chief Organizer of this symposium, Iftikhar Ahmed stated that the event will focus on the industry-government-academia linkage, to engage the stakeholders, engineers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Auto-Parts Manufacturers (APM) and the end-users, to understand the evolving needs of this industry and devise more suitable policies for sustainable development of our sector and enhance its contributions to the national economy.”

The corporate chief of Atlas Honda Limited – Aamir H. Shirazi, Chairman of Millat Tractors Limited – Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman of Hyundai Nishat – Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman of Engineering Development Board – Almas Hyder and the founder of Pakistan’s first indigenously built automobile – Feroz Khan, were among the most prominent speakers at PAAPAM Symposium 2020.

The Pakistan Auto Show 2020 will attract over 100,000 visitors from 21st to 23rd February.