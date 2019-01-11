Auto sales increased by 6pc YoY to 255k units

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) released latest auto sales data for the month of Dec’18, exhibiting a growth of 11% MoM and 1% YoY to 19,445 units amid pre buying from customers before another price increase as all manufacturers have already announced to increase prices of all the variants to pass on the impact of recent PKR depreciation which will be effective from Jan’19 onwards.

Despite various challenges faced by auto sector, sales volumes depicted healthy growth of 6% YoY to 254,936 units in CY18 compared to 239,721 units in SPLY. Moreover, we believe next year will be tough for auto sector given higher interest rates, higher prices due to cost pressure, and ban on non-filers from purchase of new cars. However, increase in duty on used imported cars and restrictions on import may have material positive impact on local auto industry.

In the 1300cc and above category, sales plunged by 2% YoY / 23% MoM to 6,523 units in Dec’18 owed to 19% YoY and 37% MoM decline in sales of Civic/City to 1,989 units. In 1,000cc category, dispatches climb sharply by 11% YoY / 29% MoM due to higher dispatches of Cultus up by 32% YoY and 28% MoM. In the below 1,000cc category, Mehran sales grew by 47% MoM and down by 5% YoY to 3,228 units. In LCVs+4×4 category, total sales stood at 4,972 units, up by 54% MoM / 1% YoY due to significant surge in sale of Toyota Hilux by 84% YoY and 247% MoM. PSMC December Sales Climbed Sharply. During Dec’18, PSMC’s (+38% MoM) out performance led overall sales growth as all the variants managed to post double digit growth.

While, HCAR and INDU performance remained dull due to decline in sales of their star models Civic/ City and Corolla. Meanwhile, PSMC, HCAR and INDU did not utilize their 100% capacity as they produced 8,303 units (66%), 2,220 units (50%) and 4,721 units (85%) in Dec’18 compared to sale of 11,732 units, 2,367 units and 5,324 units.

This is clear indication that they have no pending orders for the upcoming months and all these companies have delivered pre booked orders. On the other hand, tractors sales posted massive decline of 87% YoY and 83% MoM due to annual maintenance of their plants and no pending orders.

