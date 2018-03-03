Auto parts show starts

Staff Reporter

Lahore

“Indus Motor Company (IMC) sources 126 million local parts every working day and if you touch the Corolla, there is a 90% chance that you are touching a locally manufactured part.” This was stated by Tariq Ahmed Khan, Sr. Director of IMC while speaking at Pakistan Auto Parts Show (PAPS). “The true growth of the industry lies in self-reliance and localization and as an auto manufacturer based in Pakistan, our vision is to make for Pakistan, in Pakistan and with Pakistan,” Tariq added IMC is the platinum sponsor of the annual auto parts show organized by Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), which is being held in Lahore this year from 2nd March to 4th March 2018. “The contribution of the auto industry to the economy of Pakistan can not be underestimated as Indus Motor Company (IMC), alone contributes 1% of the total revenue collection by the National Exchequer,” he added. “According to an independent research conducted in Pakistan, the automotive market demand is expected to reach 500,000 units by 2025. However, if the current trend of growth continues, we will cross this mark much earlier,” said Tariq. “Under ADP 16-21, new employment opportunities will be created and we are hopeful that this policy will generate employment for roughly 4 million people in Pakistan,” he added.