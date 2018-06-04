Auto manufacturing increased

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Production of local auto vehicles in Pakistan has increased two folds during last five years.

According to the statistics of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association, a total of one hundred twenty thousand auto units were manufactured during the fiscal year 2012-13, which rose to one hundred eighty six thousand units by end of fiscal year 2016-17.

The auto production during first ten months of current fiscal year has already reached at one hundred eighty five thousand units.