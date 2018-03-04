Auto industry contributes Rs 110b to national exchequer

Pakistan Auto Show 2018 continues

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

With an investment of over Rs.370 billion, Pakistan auto industry contributes revenue of around Rs 110 billion per annum to the national kitty while this industry has achieved import substitution worth US$ 3.3 billion per annum besides generating foreign exchange of US$ 210 million per annum through exports.

Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad said, “Paapam is committed to playing a key role as the binding force for the auto industry. Since its incorporation in the year 1999, Paapam has successfully grown to 319 registered members.

The estimated number of parts-manufacturers in Pakistan includes: 770 units in Tier One, 900 units in Tier Two and 1400 units in Tier Three. This industry comprises of 500,000 skilled workers as direct employees and 2.4 million indirect employees (Total 2.9 million). ”

As the Pakistan Auto Show 2018 entered its 2nd Day, visitors thronged Expo Centre where more than 200 international & local Auto-manufacturers and related enterprises and showcases the vast potential of Pakistan’s robust automotive industry.

It also features numerous insightful training sessions where industry experts are providing technology updates and authentic knowledge to thousands of professionals and visitors thronging the exhibition.

The Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Auto Show 2018 – Syed Nabeel Hashmi appreciated the overwhelming response of the stakeholders and stated that: The PSDC Seminars and Workshops being held during the Auto Show are a great attraction for industry professionals. Conducted by very learned speakers these sessions will disseminate high-valued information.

The session topics include: “Toyota Production System, Integrated System of Management, Lean 5S, Global Best Practices in the automotive Industry of Pakistan, Challenges faced by road transport, their impact on efficiencies on different entities, Quality of Air for Automotive Paint Shop, Electric vehicles- future electro mobility: challenges & prospects, Test Rigs & Automated Inspection, Road safety aims at vehicles safety.

The SVC of PAAPAM – Mr. Ashraf Sheikh stated that; “As the demand for automobiles is expected to rise continuously over the next 3-5 years, the big challenge for Pakistan is to nurture local assemblers & vendors and rapidly generate investments in capacity building to meet the sharply rising demand.

The base of Engineering Technologies in this industry is spread across; Sheet Metal Parts, Plastic Injection and Blow Molding, Rubber Components, Steel Forging & machining, Foundry / Castings, Aluminum Die Casting & machining and Electrical & Electronics, so we need to work on multiple fronts to achieve our growth objectives, while consistently maintaining the quality of our products.”

Former Chairman PAAPAM – Mohammed Saleem stated that; “This industry has already achieved a high level of localization, whereby it boasts: 75% localization in Cars & HCVs, 96% in Tractors, 96% in Motorcycles and 80% in Three Wheelers.

Its products are being exported to; The European Union, USA, African Countries and all over Asia. Production for(July 2017 – Dec 2017) six months figures reached; 107,000 cars, 941,000 motorcycles and three wheelers, 4514 Trucks, 409 Busses and32,614tractor vehicles.”