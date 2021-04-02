Autism does not hinder practical life

Our Correspondent Bahawalpur

In connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a special seminar on autism was organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Department of Special Education.

Led by Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the seminar was part of the initiatives taken at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for the welfare of special people.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Pro Vice Chancellor was the chief guest while Hassan Khan, Blind Cricketer, England was of Pakistani origin.

Dr. Shehla, Speech Pathologist, Cholistan Special Education Center, said in his lecture at the seminar that absolutely inactive. Autism is definitely a mental illness but it does not hinder practical life. Symptoms appear in children at an early age.

However, the role of parents is very important in this regard. If they want, they can guide such children and make them active and dynamic citizens.

It is worth mentioning that significant steps have been taken for special students in Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Provision of pick-and-drop service for special persons in the university, special ramps were constructed in all the buildings so that special persons could move easily, these measures were also appreciated at the government level.

Hassan Khan of the Pakistan-born England Blind Cricket Team thanked Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for providing Vision and Special Education at the University of South Punjab.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Pro Vice Chancellor expressed happiness over the cooperation of the Department of Special Education team and Cholistan Special Education Center in organizing the program.

He said that every 68th person in the United States suffers from autism and the world’s great personalities such as Prize Newton, Albert Einstein and Bill Gates have also suffered from autism.

Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali, Dean, Faculty of Education said that this special program is for these special students as Allah Almighty has blessed them with special blessings.

He said that the university would liaise with the local government and a special education center should be set up in Bahawalpur.