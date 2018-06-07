Authorities urged to phase out hazardous waste threatening ecology

City Reporter

Authorities at federal as well as provincial levels have been asked to come up with a firm timeline so as to phase out plastic products generating highly harmful waste at the expense of public health and environment specially marine ecology along the country’s coastline. Concerned professionals addressing a seminar held here to mark ‘the World Environment Day’ said it was high time that country switches over to production of bio-degradable products and help contain spread of plastic waste causing serious damage to the country at different levels. The event with the theme “Impact of Plastic Pollution on our Life,” was jointly organized by National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) in collaboration with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Bahria Foundation and Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA).

Highlighting relevance of current year’s theme “Beat Plastic Pollution,” speakers demanded that the law should be strictly implemented to penalize whosoever was responsible for spreading plastic waste. Manufacturers, traders, retailers, consumers, and municipal agencies that otherwise are responsible to safely dispose of such trash were also urged to realize their respective responsibilities towards protection of the environment and ecology. Commodore (R) Syed Zafar Iqbal, Director, LNG Project of Bahria Foundation, regretted that the country’s shoreline was being treated as a huge garbage dump. 13 to 14 drain lines of the city were constantly discharging untreated sewerage and industrial effluent directly into sea causing massive harm to marine environment and life around the area, he said.