Authorities urged to cancel food festival at Benazir Bhutto Park

Staff Reporter

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has vehemently criticized the decision of the city’s municipal authorities to allow a main public park in Clifton area to host an upcoming food festival saying that holding such commercial events in public parks violates the very basic purpose for which these urban open spaces are basically meant for.The President of National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) Naeem Qureshi said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park in Clifton area should not be used to host the upcoming “Karachi Eat Food Festival” from 12-14 January 2018, a statement says on Wednesday.

He said that previously Frere Hall Gardens were used as the venue for holding the same food festival, which was also an inappropriate place to organize such an activity. As the event drew a massive crowd of visitors in previous years, the festival was rightly considered responsible for serious vehicular traffic mess on almost all main roads of adjoining area of District South of the city during the evening rush hours.

The NFEH president said that relevant municipal and environmental laws of Sindh government and also the relevant rules and regulations of Karachi Municipal Administration didn’t allow the use of the main public park in a busy area of the city for such a brazen commercial activity involving so much heavy presence of prospective visitors and customers.

“The public parks are like essential public open spaces in a city like Karachi and in no way their spaces should be used to host such a brazen commercial activity, which has every potential to damage the very basic components and essentials of a park,” he said.