Authorities step up efforts to retrieve Uzair Baloch’s foreign assets

Authorities and investigators in Pakistan have stepped up efforts to bring back Uzair Baloch’s foreign assets. Uzair Baloch was one of the most feared gangsters in Lyari until he was arrested by Rangers earlier this year. Investigators have found out that the Lyari gang-war leader owns several assets abroad in Dubai and Muscat.

According to reports, Uzair Baloch has four bank accounts in which AED 1 million are deposited. He also owns three cars in Dubai that cost AED 200,000. In Muscat, Uzair Baloch owns a property valued at AED 1.5 million while in Sharjah he owns a AED1.2 million house. Uzair Baloch is also the owner of an office in Dubai that is valued at AED 500,000. As per investigating authorities, Uzair Baloch had amassed such wealth only through illegal activities such as extortion and land grabbing.—INP

