Authorities prolonging detention of Aasiya, Fehmeeda

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has said that the authorities are using all machinery to prolong the illegal detention of party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi.

The DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Aasiya Andrabi and her associate, Fehmeeda Sofi, had been lodged in Amphala Jail in Jammu for last several months. On October 4 this year, they, on the recommendation of Human Rights Commission of the territory, were shifted to Srinagar Central Jail.

She said that the family of Aasiya Andrabi had filed a petition with the Chief Judicial Magistrate asking the police to inform them as to how many FIRs were registered against the women leaders.

Nahida Nasreen said since that day whenever Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeda Sofi are presented in courts for hearings, a number of police personnel throng the court fearing that courts may release them, and in that case, they ensure their presence to re-arrest them immediately.

She added that SSP of Srinagar was using delaying tactics to prolong the detention of party leaders by seeking time to file his response.

Nahida Nasreen said that the health of Aasiya Andrabi was deteriorating with each passing day but the puppet regime under a well-planned conspiracy was doing everything to keep her behind the bars.—KMS