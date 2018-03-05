Authorities indecisive about ban on kite flying

Despite the debate over the years and indecisive action against lethal recreational activity of kite flying, the authorities concerned are at their wits end and seemed to have accepted it as a necessary evil.

Senator Taj Haider of Pakistan People’s Party, while talking to APP stressed on legislators, educationists and rational segment of civil society to launch a comprehensive campaign against kite flying, terming it “the only way forward to deal with the problem.”

He however said it was responsibility of state to protect public lives by completely banning such a death-dealing activity.”Only legislation may not help unless people are sensitized about their obligation on the issue,” he suggested.

A Supreme Court Lawyer and member of Pakistan Bar Council, Maqsood Buttar, said that Homicide chapter of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) must be used against manufacturers of kite and fatal string. “There was no alternate for a human life and anti-kite flying laws should be implemented in letter and spirit”.

“Had there been a forceful ban and implementation years back after strict legislation, the activity may have vanished up till now,” he noted.—APP

Related