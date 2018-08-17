Authorities flayed for turning IOK into military garrison

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has condemned the authorities for turning the entire Valley into a military garrison.

Hurriyat leader and the JKSM Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement in Srinagar said the arrests, cordon and search operations and harassment of Hurriyat leaders and activists cannot suppress the freedom sentiment of Kashmiri people. He said on one side India was celebrating its Independence Day and on the other, Indian forces were committing atrocities on the Kashmiri people to intimidate them and silence their voice for their basic right.

He said complete boycott of 15th August celebration by people of occupied Kashmir is a clear message and referendum to New Delhi. He said, “New Delhi should read writing on the wall and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the will of Kashmiri people.”

Zafar Akbar Butt appealed to world human rights bodies to play role in mitigating the sufferings of the people of Kashmir and help stop Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and needed political settlement according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.—KMS

