Authorities flayed for not producing JKML leaders in court

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has strongly condemned the occupation authorities for not producing party leaders in High Court for hearing of the false cases registered against them despite court orders.

A JKML spokesman in a statement in Srinagar condemned the denial of justice to the party leaders and termed it political vendetta. He said not producing Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Assadullah Parray, Showkat Hakim, Merajuddin Mandy and Molvi Sajjad in court is the worst form of state terrorism and human rights violation.

He said, the authorities have devised new policies and methods to keep Hurriyat leaders in detention under baseless cases which is highly condemnable. He said prolonging the illegal detention of party Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Acting Chairman Abdul Ahad Parra, Assadullah Parray, Molvi Sajad and other political prisoners showed the frustration of the authorities. The policy adopted by the authorities cannot break the will and courage of the detained leaders, he added.

The spokesman also condemned the arrest of party’s Bandipora district President, Ghulam Hassan Shah, Muzaffar Ahmed Lone, Naseer Ahmed, Zahid Rasool Ganai, Shahid Rasool Ganai, Sajjad Ahmed Najar, Muhammad Ayub Ganai and Ishfaq Ahmed Ganai.—KMS