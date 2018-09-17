Authorities fail to ensure public transport in evenings

Srinagar

Failure of authorities to ensure public transport in evenings is taking a heavy toll on the commuters in the summer capital.

Commuters bound for various city routes complained that absence of passenger buses, sumos or mini-buses in evenings subjects to inconvenience.

Large number of commuters can be seen daily waiting for passenger buses near Kashmir Hatt, Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Sanat Nagar, Rambagh, Jawahar Nagar, Abdullah Bridge, Sonwar, Batwara and Dalgate, Gogjibagh, Bemina and its adjacent areas.

“I have been waiting for bus here from past 40 minutes, but not a single passenger bus passed on this route so far,” said Abdul Hamid of Pantha Chowk at Jehangir Chowk at 5:30 pm.

“Women don’t find it safe to travel in auto-rickshaws in evenings. My parents are concerned about my safety till I reach home. In absence of public transport, I have no option but to walk my home,” said a female commuter wishing not to be named.

Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, senior vice president Kashmir traders and manufactures federation said the traders and commuters suffer due to unavailability of public transport in Downtown.

“Disappearance of public transport in evening severely affects business in Downtown. Every family or individual does not own a private car. Most of the population in Srinagar is dependent on public transport. Authorities must ensure the public transport plies till late evening,” he said.—GK

Share on: WhatsApp