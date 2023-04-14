Authorities disallow Jumat-ul-Wida prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

APHC denounces continued illegal house detention of Mirwaiz, other leaders

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have disallowed “Jumat-ul-Wida” congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today.

The Anjuman Auqaf of the Jamia Masjid in a statement in Srinagar said, “District magistrate and police officials visited the Jamia Masjid at 9.30am and asked the management to lock the gates of the Masjid as administration had decided that Jumat-ul-Wida prayers will not be allowed at the Masjid.”

The Anjuman has strongly resented the move of the authorities causing great distress to lakhs of Muslims who traditionally come from all parts of the valley to offer prayers on the last and greatly blessed Friday of Ramzan in the Jamia Masjid.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has denounced the continued illegal detention of its senior leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and dozens of other Hurriyat leaders, including its Chairman, Ma-sarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam and Aasiya Andrabi.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that even in the holy month of Ramadan, de-spite appeals from all quarters Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders were not being released by the authorities.

It said the detention of Hurriyat leaders and ac-tivists defies the authorities’ claim that all is well now in the so-called “Naya Kashmir“. Not only this, the repeated closure of the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar by the authorities also belies these claims.

The APHC said not allowing Juma-tul-Wida prayers at the historic mosque is condemnable and described it a grave violation of people’s fundamen-tal right to practice their religion.

It said such measures are a reminder that things on the ground in IIOJK are not what are being propagated to the world by a strictly controlled nar-rative by Indian government and huge numbers of Indian forces’ personnel on the ground.—KMS