Authorities directed to ensure quality food to prisoners

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant on Prisons Hidayatullah Khan Afridi Saturday issued instructions to the authorities of Haripur and Mansehra jails to ensure the provision of quality food and all other facilities to the prisoners in the jails. Special attention should be paid to cleanliness and all medical facilities should be provided in prisons for the treatment of sick prisoners and relatives and visitors should be treated well.

The Superintendent Special Assistant issued these instructions on the occasion of separate visits to District Haripur and Mansehra Jails. Superintendents Jails visited the various parts of the jails and gave a detailed briefing on the administrative affairs of the jails to the Superintendent Special Assistant. Supervising Special Assistant Hidayatullah Afridi inspected the kitchens of both the jails and checked the quality of food served to the prisoners and also inquired about the menu of food served to the prisoners in the jails on a daily basis.

On this occasion, Supervising Special Assistant Hidayatullah Afridi said that we are trying our best to carry out the responsibilities of the caretaker government as long as we are assigned and to create facilities in all departments for the convenience of the people so that people can benefit more from these facilities.