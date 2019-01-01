Authorities directed to complete project within time frame

Water supply to Murree from Jhelum River

Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Jodat Ayad on Monday directed the authorities concerned to make all out efforts to complete Jhelum River bulk water supply project to Murree within shortest possible time frame. This step is imperative to address scarcity of water in the area.

Chairing a meeting held here, he said 2.61 million gallons per day (mgd) was average water demand of Murree in 2015 while the city was being supplied 1.32 mgd water.

The demand would increase up to 3.13mgd till 2020, he said adding, in view of the increasing water demand of the area, the bulk water supply project from river Jhelum was formulated having great importance.

It would help overcome water shortage problem and ensure 5.5 mgd water supply to Murree and other areas, he said.

He informed that different projects including water treatment plants having 5.5mgd capacity, pumping heads of 1750 million gallons, seven water pumping stages, 33 pumps, eight kilometers long water transmission lines from water treatment plant to Dhanda, 21.5 km water transmission lines from Dhanda to Murree, 6.29 km long road from intake point to Chaprian and rehabilitation of the existing track would be completed under the river Jhelum water supply project to facilitate the residents of Murree. He directed the authorities to accelerate pace of work to complete the project within shortest possible time.

The commissioner was briefed during the meeting about physical and financial progress of the project and informed that 80 percent earth and protection work of intake structure and water treatment plant had been completed. Main pipes for water transmission lines have also been procured.

Additional Commissioner Coordination, Tariq Islam Marwat, Director Finance and Planning Nazia Pervaiz, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, Mian Behzad Adil and officers of Building, National Highways and other department concerned attended the meeting.—APP

