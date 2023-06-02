Authorities criticized for sealing premises

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Hammad Azhar said that authorities gave a message through illegal act of sealing his business premises, the oldest steel trading and manufacturing establishment in Pakistan that if he wanted to do politics and business simultaneously, it’s better to set businesses up abroad like many PDM leaders, as Pakistan was not secure for investment.

In a strong reaction on Thursday, PTI senior leader said: “The authorities have illegally sealed our business premises, the oldest steel trading and manufacturing establishment in Pakistan.” Hammad stated: “Proud suppliers of steel for Minar-e-Pakistan and other national icons, our company AFCO is known for integrity and quality since 1935.”

However, he said that the message that this illegal act gives out that if you want to do politics and business simultaneously, it’s better to set businesses up abroad like many PDM leaders.—INP