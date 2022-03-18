Austrian Federal Minister calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and discussed matters of mutual interests and ways to enhance cooperation in various including trade, IT, education, tourism and climate change.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the ongoing escalation of events in Ukraine. Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s concerns about the situation and emphasised the diplomatic solution of the conflict.

Prime Minister directed the attention of the Austrian delegation towards the Afghanistan situation and reminded that the world needs to take urgent steps to avoid catastrophic humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan.

Talking at the meeting, the Premier highlighted the matter of Kashmir and the brutalities ravaged by the Indian forces in the valley since New Delhi’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

He also stressed the need for the world to put pressure on India to allow Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination as per international law and the UNSC resolutions.

Talking about the recent grave act of the missile fired towards Pakistan, Prime Minister raised serious questions about India’s security protocols. He requested the world community to play an active role in upholding strategic stability in the region.