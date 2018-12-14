Austria announces doping probe into Russian biathlon team

Vienna

Austrian prosecutors announced Thursday that members of Russia’s biathlon team are being investigated over alleged doping offences dating back to the World Championships in 2017 in the Austrian town of Hochfilzen.

Preliminary proceedings have been launched against five biathletes for “serious deception in connection with doping” and against five support staff for “use of forbidden substances or methods for the purpose of doping”, anti-corruption prosecutors confirmed in a statement.

The Russian Biathlon Federation said Austrian police had visited members of the team—currently in Hochfilzen again for a stage of the biathlon World Cup—on Wednesday and had questioned several “Russian athletes and specialists”.

“The national team will continue its participation in the World Cup,” the federation added in a statement. Austrian prosecutors announced Thursday that members of Russia’s biathlon team are being investigated over alleged doping offences at the 2017 World Championships in the Austrian town of Hochfilzen. Russian biathletes were among those disqualified from the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014 for being part of a state-sponsored doping programme.

The scandal led directly to the publication of the McLaren report, which found that from 2011 to 2015 more than 1,000 Russian athletes across several sports benefited from a cover-up, and left a huge shadow hanging over Russian sport.—AFP

