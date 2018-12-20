Australia’s partisan West Jerusalem move?

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

AUSTRALIA formally recognises West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing decades of Middle East policy, but will not move its embassy there immediately, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday, “Australia now recognises West Jerusalem, being the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of government, is the capital of Israel”. Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said, “Policies of this Australian Administration have done nothing to advance two-state solution,” Erekat said in a statement. “All of Jerusalem remains a final status issue for negotiations, while East Jerusalem, under international law, is an integral part of occupied Palestinian territory.”

The Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) on Saturday said Morrison’s move “serves no Australian interest”. “This sabotages any real possibility for a future just agreement and further emboldens Israel to continue with its daily human rights violations of Palestinians,” APAN President Bishop George Browning said in a statement. The Australian opposition leader, Bill Shorten, said the government’s decision was a “humiliating backdown” from a rushed by-election announcement and accused PM of putting “his political interest ahead of our national interest”. His comments were echoed by Labour’s Foreign Affairs spokeswoman, Penny Wong, who described it as a “reckless move” and said Morrison was trying to save face.

This inexplicit move drew criticism from Muslim-majority neighbours such as Indonesia and Malaysia, neither of whom formally recognise Israel’s right to exist. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Sunday that the Australian government has no right to interfere in the situation between Israel and Palestine regarding Jerusalem. Israeli Govt hasn’t so far acknowledged Australia’s recognition of “West” Jerusalem and Australian statements about a potential Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem also run counter to Israel’s position.

Notably, for Palestinians, East Jerusalem — Al-Quds— is to be the capital of the future Palestinian State. Israel’s drive to settle Jerusalem and its environs has completely changed the boundaries of the city, altering demographic trends and the historic skyline in order to achieve the ambitious objective of a ‘Greater Jerusalem’, the capital of the State of Israel, unified and indivisible from the West to the East with a strong Jewish majority. The settlement project in East Jerusalem has been entailed the acquiring, including by confiscation, the greatest possible area of land in East Jerusalem and settling Jewish population in the surrounding areas of the city.

International law still considers East Jerusalem to be Palestinian territory under Israeli occupation. Numerous United Nations Security Council Resolutions criticise Israel’s subsequent actions in East Jerusalem, including calling on Israel to “withdraw its forces from territories occupied in the 1967 conflict” (242), “desist forthwith from taking any further action which tends to change the status of the city” (252), “dismantle the existing settlements” (465) and “cease settlement activities” (2334). UNSC resolution 478 — noted in Scott Morrison’s policy speech — also calls on member states to withdraw their diplomatic missions from the city. In 465, the Security Council called Israel’s settlement policy and practices — including in Jerusalem — “a flagrant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention …” and “a serious obstruction to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East”.

Since the failed Camp David Accord in the 1970s and subsequently with the false dawn of Oslo Peace Accord in 990s , different Israeli proposals have been moved with regard to the issue of sovereignty over West and East Jerusalem. It envisaged full Israeli sovereignty over West Jerusalem, while East Jerusalem, occupied by the Israelis since 1967, would be divided into autonomous boroughs but still under Israeli sovereignty. The boundaries of Jerusalem would also be redrawn. The effect of this would be to give the Palestinians sovereignty over some parts of East Jerusalem – Shu’afat, Beit Hanina and part of Qalandia camp – by transferring them from the city to the West Bank, where they would be incorporated in a Palestinian State. At the same time, some Israeli West Bank settlements, such as Givat Ze’ev and Ma’ale Adumim, would be incorporated into Jerusalem.

The demand of both sides to have Jerusalem as their capital was addressed by proposing to establish a Palestinian capital outside, but close to the city boundary, probably at Abu Dis. This would be known as “Al-Quds” — the Arabic name for Jerusalem. The Arab League head Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Sunday Canberra showed glaring bias in favour of Israel by recognizing West Jerusalem as capital of Jewish state, and added that Canberra should balance the measure by recognizing the rest of the city as the capital of a Palestinian state. “The Australian position is incomplete,” according to the German DPA news agency. “Therefore, it stirs our dismay.”

And yet for some thinkers, the Australian move tactically reserves some peace potentials—thereby mandating the de facto Israeli and Palestinian rights over West and East Jerusalem respectively. It is why the hawkish Israeli Jews are not happy with the move as they have the intention of occupying both parts of Jerusalem as the future capital of Israel — a fanciful Israeli desire which can never be accepted by the international community. In recognising “West” Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Australia has joined just three other nations; the Russian Federation, the Czech Republic and Panama who support the notion that East Jerusalem should be the capital of Palestine.

Nevertheless, without a conclusive peace talks between Israelis and the Palestinians, such a premature move — recognizing Israeli rights in West Jerusalem while deferring Palestinians’ right in East Jerusalem — clearly stifles Palestinians’ faith over the future Palestinian State with Al-Quds as its capital. The International Court of Justice has concluded “third states” (such as Australia) have a duty not to recognise an illegal situation as lawful or assist in maintaining it. States also have a responsibility to ensure respect for the Fourth Geneva Convention. So these are among the reasons why many nations are reluctant to change a long-held position on Jerusalem, not that they don’t realise the practical reality.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of European Society of International Law (ESIL).

