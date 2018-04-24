Australia’s oldest library works to promote reading among community

Sydney

News South Wales State Library, Australia’s oldest library, is making efforts to promote reading and literacy throughout the community, library officials told Xinhua recently.

A wide range of activities took place on Monday at the library to mark the World Book Day.

Held on the anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death, the World Book Day is an opportunity for lovers of literature to promote reading, publishing and copyright.

“With collections of more than 6 million items including books in foreign languages, in particular Chinese, a lot of them are available to read on site, but we also lend them through our public library network,” manager of research and discovery Maggie Patton told Xinhua.

“We also have some much older manuscripts and rare books in Chinese as well.” Dating back to 1826, the library located in the center of Sydney showed off some of its rarest and most iconic works of literature to the public on Monday, including Shakespeare’s four folios, a first edition of Jane Austen’s Emma and various editions of Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote.

Apart from holding some of the greatest works of literature, Patton said the state library is often flooded by students looking for non-fiction as well.—APP