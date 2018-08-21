Australia’s Mitchell Johnson retires from all cricket

Melbourne

Former Australia paceman Mitchell Johnson, who terrified England during the 2013/14 Ashes series and captured 313 Test wickets through a roller-coaster career, has retired from all cricket, the bowler said on Sunday.

Left-armer Johnson retired from internationals in 2015 but remained a useful bowler in Twenty20 competitions, including for Perth Scorchers in the Australian ‘Big Bash’ tournament.

He struggled with a back injury while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s Indian Premier League, however, and said in a column on Sunday that he felt his body was starting to give way.

“It’s over. I’ve bowled my final ball. Taken my final wicket. Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket,” Johnson said on the Perth Now website (per thnow.com.au).

“I had hoped to continue playing in various Twenty20 competitions around the world until perhaps the middle of next year. “But the fact is my body is starting to shut down.”—AFP

