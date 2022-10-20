Australia’s backup wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup after suffering a freak injury while golfing while England’s Reece Topley is also out after rolling his ankle while fielding.

Inglis suffered cuts to his right hand when the shaft of his club snapped during the swing merely three days before Australia open their title defence against New Zealand.

Australia’s coach Andrew McDonald called it “an incredibly freak accident,” during a radio appearance while confirming Inglis had stitches inserted in the hand and that there was no tendon damage. But his injury means gripping the bat and repeatedly catching the ball is next to impossible at this stage.

England’s Jonny Bairstow also broke his left leg and dislocated his left ankle, merely hours after being named in the World Cup squad, while playing golf ruling him out of the competition as well.

Josh Inglis was set to backup first-choice Matthew Wade in the T20 World Cup.

Cricket Australia are yet to name a replacement for the keeper with Alex Carey the likeliest candidate to serve as a like-for-like substitute. There have been murmurs of Australia taking a gamble by naming Cameron Green, who was not in the initial squad, as a replacement after his strong showing in India.

Meanwhile, Reece Topley, England’s emerging left-handed pacer is also out after damaging his ankle ligaments while going through fielding drills ahead of his team’s warmup match against Pakitan.

England has already named Tymall Mills as his replacement who was travelling with the team as a reserve.