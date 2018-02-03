Australia’s biggest bank taken to court in rate-rigging case

Sydney

Australia’s biggest bank, the Commonwealth, was Tuesday taken to court by the corporate watchdog over allegations it rigged the benchmark interest rate, the latest of several of regulatory probes into the embattled institution.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) is already facing a civil case brought by Australia’s financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC for alleged “serious and systemic non-compliance” of anti-money laundering laws concerning thousands of transactions.

AUSTRAC last month accused the bank of further breaches, by failing to adequately monitor suspected terrorist financiers.

The new case, filed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in Federal Court Tuesday, alleges that CBA engaged in “unconscionable conduct and market manipulation” when setting the bank bill swap reference rate (BBSW).

ASIC claimed that on three separate occasions in 2012, CBA “traded with the intention of affecting the level at which BBSW was set so as to maximise its profits or minimise its losses to the detriment of those holding opposite positions to CBA’s”.

There was no immediate comment from CBA. Its shares closed down 0.13 percent at Aus$79.09 in Sydney Tuesday.—APP