Australian support for nutrition improvement lauded

Staff Reporter

Australian support to SUN Academia & Research Network Pakistan was lauded by senior government officials and development partners during Research Studies Dissemination event organized by Nutrition International in collaboration with Scaling Up Nutrition Movement Secretariat, Ministry of Planning Development and Reform.

Addressing the meeting Margaret Adamson, Australian High Commissioner said that “Efforts to end hunger and improve nutrition must be based firmly on good evidence to be effective. That’s why Australia gave A$300,000 to improve SUNAR’s ability to produce high-quality research that will shed light on Pakistan’s nutrition challenges, especially for women and children, and provide a strong evidence base for government policy.” Earlier opening the ceremony, Mr. Aslam Shaheen, Chief Nutrition Planning Commission thanked Nutrition International and Australian High Commission for extending technical and financial support to SUNAR. He said this support should be continued to promote nutrition research in Pakistan.

Dr. Naseer Muhammad Nizamani, Secretary of SUNAR, Pak said that with support of Australian Government, Nutrition International has built capacity of 140 young researchers, scholars and faculty members on research methodologies and scientific writing skills through a series of workshops.