Australian senator briefed on situation in IHK

An influential politician from Australia visited Pakistan over the weekend to get briefings on Kashmir, part of growing international interest in the conflict after United Nations landmark report on human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Senator Lee Rhiannon, who completed her term as Senator for New South Wales last month, met in Islamabad with Ahmed Quraishi, Executive Director at YFK–International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir), according to YFK press statement issued here.

A team of lobbyists at YFK, which works with UN mechanisms on the situation in Kashmir, delivered a detailed briefing to Sen Rhiannon on the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

YFK representative Shaista Safi, from Baramulla (Indian-occupied Kashmir), briefed Sen.

Rhiannon on prevalent views and opinions within the Kashmiri younger generation.

The YFK arranged a photo exhibit that consisted of only verified, dated and captioned pictures from the conflict zone in Indian-occupied Kashmir, captured by credible international photojournalists and news organizations.

Sen. Rhiannon received copies of research documents prepared by YFK on aspects of Kashmir Conflict that require urgent humanitarian attention.

The YFK Executive Director Ahmed Quraishi said that Pakistan’s expanding influence and relations at the international level will help Kashmir freedom movement, drawing parallel to the international acceptance that led to the first UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp