Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his dominant Australian Open run to ease into the 4th round of the competition while Mackenzie McDonald’s dream run came to an end.

Tasked with seeing off Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor at the Rod Laver Arena, Tsitsipas made things look easy during his 6-2 7-6(5) 6-3 win.

The highest-seeded man left in the draw, who has not dropped a set so far, came close to relinquishing that title in the second set after easing to a 1-0 lead. Tstisipas had to save a set point in the second stanza but manage to escape unscathed before rolling to another win.

Tsitsipas will now take on Jannik Sinner in the next round as he continues to chase his first grand slam title at the Australian Open.

Sinner, meanwhile, was made to work hard after a poor start to his match against Marton Fucsovics, dropping his serve twice and committing 18 unforced errors to lose the two opening sets, before eventually outlasting Fucsovics 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-0.

The 15th seed has reached the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams but has never gone any further, will now need to overcome the Greek to change that stat.

In other matches, Mackenzie McDonald, who shocked Rafael Nadal in the previous round, was sent packing 7-6, 6-3, 6-2 by Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.

Felix Auger Aliassime also kept his bid for a grand slam alive with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Francisco Cerundolo.

Hubert Hurkacz, Denis Shapovalov, Frances Tiafoe, and Daniil Medvedev will take the court later today.