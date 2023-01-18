World no1 Iga Swiatek continued to get her feet underneath her at the Australian Open with a routine win over Colombia’s Camila Osorio at the Rod Laver Arena.

With the weather causing havoc, the game had to be played under a closed roof where Swiatek eased past her opponent 6-2, 6-3 unlike in her first match.

The Polish top seed raced to a 4-0 lead before Osorio found her range with her groundstrokes and pressured Swiatek’s serve. Two breaks got the Colombian on the scoreboard at 5-2 but Swiatek broke back to win the opening set.

Swiatek had to fend off another break point in the opening game of the second but her win never looked in doubt even after dropping her serve while serving for the match.

Swiatek, after taking care of, Osorio will take on either former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu or Cristina Bucsa in the 3rd round of the Australian Open.

In other contests that were possible, the Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari had a much bigger scare on Margaret Court Arena against 18-year-old Diana Shnaider and was forced to come from a set down to beat the Russian teenager 3-6 7-5 6-3 over more than two 1/2 hours.

Jessica Pegula also stretched her impressive results with a 6-2, 7-6 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich while Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina upset two-time grand slam winner Petra Kvitová 7-5, 6-4.