Elena Rybakina eased past Jelena Ostapenko at Rod Laver Arena to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open.

The Wimbledon champion made light work of her challenger during the 6-2, 6-4 win.

In the battle of grand slam winners, Ostapenko looked helpless against the Kazakh’s power from the very first point. The Latvian offered little resistance during the first set but improved considerably in the second stanza.

Ostapenko managed to break Rybakina for a 2-0 lead before the 22nd seed showcased her prowess which helped her oust Australian Open favourite, Iga Swiatek, in the previous round.

She broke back right away and consolidated it by saving four break points with some brilliant tennis in the next game.

The 23-year-old rode the momentum to break her Latvian opponent again for a 3-2 lead and from there on a win was inevitable. Rybakina suffered some jitters as she served for a place in her second Grand Slam semi-final but she sealed the contest on her third match point with her 11th ace of the contest.

She will take on either Jessica Pegula, who has looked impressive herself or Victoria Azarenka, the two-time winner at Melbourne Park, in the semifinal.

The two will take the court later today.

Over at the men’s bracket, Karen Khachanov defeated Sebastian Korda 7-6, 6-3, 3-0 (walkover) to reach the semifinal.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jiri Lehecka will contest the other men’s semifinal today.