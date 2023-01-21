Aryna Sabalenka continued her impressive Australian Open going with a routine win over Elise Mertens while Alex de Minaur kept Australia’s hopes of a local champion alive with a win over Benjamin Bonzi.

Up against her former doubles partner, Sabalenka showed no mercy to the Belgian on the Margaret Court Arena, beating the 26th seed 6-2 6-3 to continue her barnstorming start to the season at Australian Open.

Her win sets up an intriguing duel against the 12th seed Belinda Bencic who is also through after beating Camila Giorgi 6-2 7-5.

Former world no1 Karolína Plíšková is also through to the next round with a 6-4 6-2 win over Russia’s Varvara Gracheva.

Donna Vekić and Zhang Shuai have also reached the 4th round.

Over at the men’s bracket, home favourite Alex De Minaur stormed into the last 16 of the Australian Open with a 7-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over France’s Benjamin Bonzi.

Men’s fifth seed Andrey Rublev took care of Britains Dan Evans 6-4 6-2 6-3 with 60 winners on to join de Minaur in the next round. Rublev, an Australian Open quarter-finalist two years ago will face Holger Rune in the round of 16 after the Norweigan got the better of Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2, 7-6.

Tommy Paul and J.J. Wolf are through to the next round as well with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray currently (at the time of writing) playing out their 3rd round matches.