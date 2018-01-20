Australian investors keen to invest in Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Margaret Adamson has said that Australian business people were keen to invest in special economic zones, being constructed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

She was addressing a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) that met her here on Friday.

She said that Pakistan and Australia enjoyed good bilateral relations, but there were huge opportunities being created under CPEC.

She said that Australia could help Pakistan in livestock and dairy development sector in addition to providing training to its human capital resource, particularly in the fields of agriculture, education and hospitality.

She said that Pakistan was a good market for livestock which is still underutilised.

She also stressed the need to further expand bilateral relations in education and agricultural sector for the benefit of the two countries.

About waste water treatment, she said that Australia had expertise in this specific field and Pakistan could avail services of Australian experts to resolve environmental issues in addition to the use of treated water for irrigation purposes.

Earlier, President FCCI Shabbir Hussain Chawla told the participants that Pakistan’s exports to Australia stood at US$247 million during the financial year 2016-17, whereas the imports were US$419 million. Hence the balance of trade was in favor of Australia.

He said that the industrial phase of CPEC was about to materialise, which would provide new opportunities to the whole world for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Pakistan.

Hence, ‘One Belt, One Road’ will be a breakthrough in regional trade, and the Australian companies could also take their share. The industrial zones would also provide excellent opportunities for investment in Pakistan, he added.