Australian High Commissioner visit Badshahi Masjid

Australian High Commissioner Mr. Neil Hawkins arrived at Badshahi Masjid Lahore and was welcomed by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

He was informed about the historical significance and background of Badshahi Masjid Lahore A meeting and exchange of ideas were shared with the scholars of all schools of thought regarding religious harmony in the Badshahi Masjid Lahore

LAHORE (PR) Ambassador of Peace Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad Khateeb and imam of Badshahi Masjid Lahore, Chairman Central Ruet-e- Hilal Committee Pakistan, Chairman Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony Pakistan, welcomed Australian High Commissioner Mr.Neil Hawkins on his arrival at Badshahi Masjid Lahore.

Regarding the historical importance and background of the mosque, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins expressed great interest in visiting the Badshahi Mosque. On this occasion, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins said that he was very happy to visit Badshahi Mosque Lahore that it is not only a place of worship but also a great platform for inter-religious and interareligious harmony.

And we pay tribute to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir for the exemplary services he is doing in Pakistan regarding inter-religious and interafaith harmony and I am very happy to come here and meet the leaders of all schools of thought and said that you all are ambassadors of peace in Pakistan, this is a good message not only for Pakistan but for the world.

Maulana Azad also presented the great narrative message of Pakistan to the Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins. On this occasion Mufti Mubasher Ahmed, Mufti Ramzan Sialvi, Maulana Sardar Mohammad Khan Laghari, Allama Abdul Wahab Ropari, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Allama Shakeel Rehman Nasir, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Abdul Rehman, Maulana Fateh Muhammad Rashidi, Mufti Muhammad Shafiq Awan, Qari Zahoor Ahmad, Qari Muhammad Anisur Rehman, Maulana Fateh Muhammad Rashidi, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Mufti Muhammad Shafiq Awan, Qari Zahoor Ahmad, Qari Muhammad Anisur Rehman, Professor Zafarullah Jan, Sahibzada Syed Abdul Basir Azad and other scholars and eminent Sheikhs were present.